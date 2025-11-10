Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre Reflects on President Michael D. Higgins Legacy of Equality and Inclusion

As President Michael D. Higgins concludes his time in office, Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre wishes to acknowledge and express our deep appreciation and gratitude for his longstanding commitment to equality, social justice and human rights.

Throughout his presidency, President Higgins has been a powerful voice for inclusion, respect and equality for all communities in Ireland. He has spoken out against racism and discrimination and his words and actions have inspired dialogue, empathy and change. His steadfast support for, and solidarity with minority ethnic groups, including Travellersand Roma, has been a source of encouragement and recognition for many who have too often been marginalised or excluded.

President Higgins has been a loyal friend to Pavee Point and to Traveller and Roma communities. He has been there on important occasions such as the acknowledgement of Traveller ethnicity in 2017 and the celebration of Pavee Point’s 30 year anniversary. He has also been there in difficult times, such as the Carrickmines Fire, to offer words of support and solidarity.

Co-Directors Lynsey Kavanagh and Martin Collins said: “As he leaves office, we extend our warmest wishes President Michael D. Higgins, Ms. Higgins and his family. We thank him for his years of service, his compassion and his unwavering commitment to equality and human rights; values that continue to guide our work and vision for an inclusive Ireland.”