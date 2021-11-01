As COP26 begins in Glasgow, Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre stands in solidarity with marginalised and minority peoples and communities globally experiencing the differential effects and impact of climate change. And we stand with civil society organisations globally campaigning for climate justice.
Pavee Point calls on Minister Eamon Ryan,TD, heading the Irish delegation to COP26, to ensure that Ireland is a leader at COP26 on the key issues of equity and equality as well as rights and ambition.
Pavee Point calls on participating states to ensure that principles of locally led adaptation are in place, and used with parity of esteem with the inclusion of all whether citizen or resident. Local adaptation brings finance and decision making to the local level in participatory inclusive processes.
“All
states and government bodies have an inescapable responsibility to ensure that
COP26 is a turning point in planning and delivering on climate action of the
scale and effectiveness required by this global crisis,” said Martin Collins,
Pavee Point Co Director
“We support Community Work Ireland’s call for Ireland to be a voice for people and communities nationally and globally affected by climate injustice – including Travellers and Roma. This voice is crucial as we know many from the global South are unable to be represented directly at COP26.”
We are reminded
too that, as the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) begins in Glasgow, most if
not all including Ireland have not lived up to their promises. The Conference of Parties signed up to the
Rio de Janiero 1992 global agreement on climate and then again agreed to return
to and reinforce its provisions in the Paris Agreement of 2015.
