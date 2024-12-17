Pavee Point wishes you a Merry Christmas

We are sending best wishes to Traveller and Roma families all over Ireland, especially those in overcrowded settings and still without basic facilities.

In 2024, we have seen strides made in terms of policy development, namely the National Traveller and Roma Inclusion Strategy (NTRIS, 2024-2030), the Traveller and Roma Education Strategy (TRES, 2024-2030), and the introduction of new Hate Crime legislation in Autumn which we hope is implemented speedily.

We call on all politicians, at every level, and the next government, to commit to bringing about positive change for Travellers and Roma and to make 2025 a year that counts for human rights.