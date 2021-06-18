Food and what we eat defines so much about us as people, our culture, our history, it helps create connections and nourishment and it shapes the cities we live in. Pavee Point fed into this year’s Eat the Streets festival (excuse the pun) with Traveller women talking about some Traveller food traditions. Listen here to Biddy Collins and Sheila Reilly – Traveller Primary Health Care Workers. Eat the Streets festival celebrates Dublin and its food and is organised by Dublin City Council supported by Creative Ireland June 18, 2021 at 3:59 pm Share via: