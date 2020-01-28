Pavee Point hosted a workshop at the Connecting for Life conference at Croke Park on Friday 24 January.
The conference was aimed at service providers in Dublin North City and County. Pavee Point’s Mental Health Team gave a presentation on elements that impact on Traveller mental health and then got service providers to play our ‘social determinants’ game that gives real examples of barriers to accessing services.
‘Unpacking Traveller Mental Health’ otherwise known as the ‘grub box’ exhibition also went on display at the conference and attracted a lot of attention. This imaginative exhibition, gives insights into realities for Travellers facing mental health issues.
