As part of our ongoing work with Traveller men we held a peer led discussion with 26 Traveller men on drugs, crime and prison in collaboration with TravAct on 11 December.
A big thank you to all the Traveller men who gave up their time to be involved, with a special thank you to our guest speaker Kenneth Doyle. Kenneth was both insightful and inspiring. His words informed a group discussion on the issues from a Traveller perspective. Pavee Point plans to do more work in this area in the New Year.
Share via:
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok