Photo Exhibition: The Unheard 12 Million

To mark International Roma and Traveller Day 2026, Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre is delighted to invite you to ‘The Unheard 12 Million’: a photography exhibition documenting the stories and resilience of Roma and Traveller communities living on the margins in European member states.

Exhibition: ‘The Unheard 12 Million’

Date: Monday 13 April – Friday 17 April

Time: Open daily 10am to 4pm.

For group visits, please contact us in advance to arrange an appointment.

Celebration of International Traveller and Roma Day 2026 – by registration only

Date: Thursday 16 April, 2026

Time: 11am to 1pm

Please complete the event registration form – https://forms.gle/u2YiAN6bRuLtqCVw8

Venue: Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre, 46 Charles Street Great, D01 XC63

This important photography exhibition, based on the recent book by Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O’Flaherty, shares the experiences of Travellers and Roma across Europe. It especially highlights the resilience and leadership shown by Traveller and Roma women within their communities and wider society.

We look forward to seeing you soon.