Photoreel: National Traveller & Roma Men’s Health Day 2026 Posted on 19 June 202619 June 2026 There were sunny skies in the Phoenix Park on Tuesday for National Traveller & Roma Men’s Health Day. Bringing together Traveller and Roma men from across the country, the day balanced vital health awareness with great competition on the football field. Players and attendees at the 15 Acres were able to take advantage of free health checks and gather crucial information on cancer prevention, positive mental well-being, and smoking cessation. There was no shortage of entertainment throughout the day, as people lined up for games of rounders, horseshoe throwing, and tests of strength in the tug-of-war. Huge congratulations to the Mayo Traveller Movement Football Team who brought the John O’Connell Cup back to Mayo, securing a 3-0 win in a hard fought final against Roscommon Travellers. A massive thank you to everyone who took part, to all volunteered on the day, and a special thanks to all the services sharing their information and expertise on the day. Share this page: