We appreciate how difficult funerals are for families and communities at this time but here we see some good examples of maintaining social distance during a Traveller funeral in Dublin today. We all need to work harder at staying safe and we are working closely with the HSE, Traveller communities and organisations and An Garda Síochána to support people during this difficult time. Pavee Point would also like to express our deepest condolences to all the bereaved families from the Traveller and Roma communities. April 18, 2020 at 5:23 pm