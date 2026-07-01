Pavee Point is pleased to be in attendance at the Pre-Budget 2027 Forum this afternoon at the Department of Social Protection.

Pa Reilly, Coorrdinator of Pavee Point’s Mental Health Initiative, will participate in the Forum’s workshop on children and families.

Pavee Point’s key ask at the Pre-Budget 2027 Forum is to call on the Government is to honour its commitments to Traveller and Roma equality through ring-fenced investment in Budget 2027.

Read our submission to the Forum here: Pavee Point Pre-Budget 2027 Forum