Preparations for pilgrimage on the Camino

A group of Traveller men in drug and alcohol recovery, accompanied by Pavee Points Men’s Health team, were in the Great Outdoors over the weekend getting suited and booted in preparation for their September walk on the Camino de Santiago.

The walk aims to raise awareness around questions of addiction and mental health for Traveller men and to show that recovery is possible.

Much appreciation to those men undertaking the trek, as well as to Martin McDonagh, Balbriggan Travellers Project, and John Boland.

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