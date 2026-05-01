Preparations for the Camino de Santiago

We were delighted to meet with John Boland of Get Up Adventures this morning in preparation for a walk on the Camino de Santiago in September.

The journey will see fifteen Traveller men in drug and alcohol recovery walk together through the ancient pilgrim trail during World Suicide Prevention Day.

The occasion is one of particular importance in light of a recent report by Pavee Point highlighting the impact of addiction and mental health on Travellers (‘Traveller Substance Use in Ireland: A National Study’).

This is only one activity of the broader targeted work our Men’s Health Programme undertakes to address Traveller men’s health inequalities.

The hike is a Traveller Health Unit initiative, supported by the HSE and the Eastern Region Traveller Health Unit, and coordinated by Pavee Point’s Men’s Health Programme and Balbriggan Travellers Project.

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#menshealth #paveeglokes