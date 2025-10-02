New EU Survey reveals stark inequalities for Travellers and Roma across Europe and in Ireland

EU Survey reveals that stark inequalities persist for Travellers and Roma across Europe and in Ireland

Today, the EU Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) published its 2024 survey data on Travellers and Roma across 13 European Countries . This is a follow-up to the 2019 survey , and it is the first time in Ireland that Roma were included.

The report shows that although there have been some improvements from the previous 2019 survey in terms of employment and housing/accommodation, poverty and discrimination are on the rise, and all countries are far off their EU Traveller/Roma Inclusion targets.

The Irish survey, which was directly supported by Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre, consisted of surveys with 415 Travellers and 106 Roma across the country. The data collection was undertaken by peer-researchers in local Traveller organisations and groups working with Roma, reflecting a participative approach. The findings show that persistent poverty and social exclusion are key issues for both communities, with similar rates of child poverty (96% and 97% respectively) and severe material deprivation (40%, 41%).

The results indicate a 10% increase in Travellers reporting experiences of discrimination, rising from 65% in 2019 to 75% in 2024. Although a slight improvement from the previous survey, Traveller unemployment remains unacceptably high at 88%. Housing deprivation has increased since 2019 from 39% to 42%, with 63% of Travellers reporting overcrowded conditions.

For Roma, this new data illustrates the inequalities they face, with 92% of those responding to the survey living in overcrowding, and only a third of the sample availing of early years education for children (compared to 95% of general population).

According to Co-Director Martin Collins, from the 18th European Platform for Roma Inclusion today in Brussels:

“Pavee Point values the important work of FRA and that is why we and other Traveller organisations and groups working with Roma supported the fieldwork for the survey. The findings show some progress has been made, but overall, it is clear, as highlighted by EU Commissioner Hadja Lahbib this morning, urgency, accountability, and ambition is needed in Ireland and elsewhere so that the European Union truly reflects a union of equality in all its Member States including Ireland.”.

Also attending today’s European Platform for Roma Inclusion, Lynsey Kavanagh, Co-Director, responding to the publication said:

“The recent development in Ireland of the National Traveller and Roma Inclusion Strategy II and National Traveller and Roma Education Strategy, provide a useful and important starting point to responding to the systemic challenges which are laid out clearly in this survey.

This data also provides the State with a baseline for monitoring progress and driving a coordinated response with a resolved commitment to implementation. This requires dedicated resourcing with clear targets and timelines. Travellers and Roma, whose engagement made the survey possible, deserve to see progress built in and delivered in this way.”

Link to full report –

Read the FRA report here: https://fra.europa.eu/sites/default/files/fra_uploads/fra-2025-roma-survey-2024_en.pdf