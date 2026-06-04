‘Pride Not Prejudice’: Donegal Travellers Project celebrates 30 years

Today Donegal Travellers Project celebrate their 30 Year Anniversary with a conference in Letterkenny that brings together an inspiring lineup of guest speakers.

Just some of those addressing attendees at the conference – ‘Pride Not Prejudice – 30 Years On: Donegal Travellers Project’ – include Senator Eileen Flynn, Dr Rosaleen McDonagh, Oein De Bharduin, Martin Collins and Liam Herrick.

The day’s discussion centre on human rights, representation, and collaborative approaches to regional and national social inclusion.

#TravellerPride #OpreRoma