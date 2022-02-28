Protection for Roma and other minorities in Ukraine
Pavee Point wrote to the Taoiseach and Minister for Foreign Affairs this week seeking humanitarian aid and human rights protection for Roma and other minorities in Ukraine.
Martin
Collins, Co-Director Pavee Point and member of the Advisory Committee for the
Council of Europe Framework Convention on National Minorities said: “From my work on the Advisory Committee and
involvement with European Roma and Traveller organisations I’m only too
familiar with the difficulties and discrimination faced by Roma in Ukraine and
throughout the region.
“We stand
with Roma of Ukraine and with the people of Ukraine generally at this terrible
time and join the international call for the rights of Roma and of other
linguistic and indigenous minorities, as well as those of marginalised and
migrant groups, to be recognised and protected during the Ukrainian conflict.
“We need
to ensure they receive all essential and urgent humanitarian assistance required
without delay.
“We urge the Irish Government to ensure through bilateral channels and at the EU, Council of Europe, Organisation for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) and United Nations (UN) that all such actions are sensitive and responsive to the needs and rights of Roma and other minorities including, those without papers.”
Anastasia
Crickley, Pavee Point Chairperson, who was a member of a Council of Europe
delegation in Ukraine in 2014, said Roma are widely recognised by the
internationally respected Minority Rights Group (MRG), as one of the most
marginalised communities in Ukraine.
“We are asking
the Government that at the UN, Council of Europe and Organisation for Security
and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE), Ireland ensures that, in addition to
essential and urgent humanitarian aid, human rights is a key and priority
concern, through naming and raising these issues including proactively at the
Security Council.”
