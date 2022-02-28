Pavee Point wrote to the Taoiseach and Minister for Foreign Affairs this week seeking humanitarian aid and human rights protection for Roma and other minorities in Ukraine.

Martin Collins, Co-Director Pavee Point and member of the Advisory Committee for the Council of Europe Framework Convention on National Minorities said:  “From my work on the Advisory Committee and involvement with European Roma and Traveller organisations I’m only too familiar with the difficulties and discrimination faced by Roma in Ukraine and throughout the region.

“We stand with Roma of Ukraine and with the people of Ukraine generally at this terrible time and join the international call for the rights of Roma and of other linguistic and indigenous minorities, as well as those of marginalised and migrant groups, to be recognised and protected during the Ukrainian conflict. 

“We need to ensure they receive all essential and urgent humanitarian assistance required without delay.

“We urge the Irish Government to ensure through bilateral channels and at the EU, Council of Europe, Organisation for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) and United Nations (UN) that all such actions are sensitive and responsive to the needs and rights of Roma and other minorities including, those without papers.”

Anastasia Crickley, Pavee Point Chairperson, who was a member of a Council of Europe delegation in Ukraine in 2014, said Roma are widely recognised by the internationally respected Minority Rights Group (MRG), as one of the most marginalised communities in Ukraine.

“We are asking the Government that at the UN, Council of Europe and Organisation for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE), Ireland ensures that, in addition to essential and urgent humanitarian aid, human rights is a key and priority concern, through naming and raising these issues including proactively at the Security Council.”