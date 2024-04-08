Recognising International Traveller & Roma Day 2024

Today, on International Traveller & Roma Day 2024, we recognise and celebrate the rich culture, history, diversity and resilience of Travellers and Roma in Ireland and beyond. This day reminds us that we must continue to tackle racism in all of its forms and stand in solidarity with one another to ensure rights are respected, protected and fulfilled.

“International Traveller & Roma Day is about coming together to celebrate the achievements of our communities. Also on this day, we reflect on the human rights issues that impact on so many Travellers and Roma and continue to push forward and work together for better outcomes into the future.” Gabi Muntean, Roma Programme, Pavee Point.

What is International Traveller and Roma Day?

International Traveller and Roma Day is celebrated on April 8th. This marks the day of the first World Roma Congress in 1971. The green and blue flag was adopted as the official flag for Romani people and Roma was identified as the preferred term to describe members of Roma communities across Europe (Roma, Sinti, Kale, Travellers, Dom, Lom and related groups). It also marks the day on which the song “Gelem Gelem” was officially recognised as the national anthem of Romani people. This day was officially designated as International Roma Day at the fourth congress of the International Romani Union in 1990.

On Friday 5th April, Rudolf Simonic, Roma Employment Worker for Pavee Point and Stephanie McDermott, Education Coordinator at Pavee Point attended an International Traveller & Roma Day event at Longford Community Resources.

On 8th April 2024, Monika Paszkowska & Vanessa Paszkowska of Pavee Point attended and performed at an International Traveller & Roma event at University College Dublin.