To mark the end of Recovery Month, Pavee Point’s Drug Alcohol and Addiction Programme have rolled out the ‘Recovery is Possible’ campaign, targeting Travellers and Roma who may be struggling with the effects of substance misuse. The videos feature inputs from Czech and Romanian Roma, Travellers and services working with Travellers, and some of our videos feature people also with lived experiences, detailing their experience with addiction and how they got help.

Addiction in the Traveller community is extremely concerning, with almost 7 out of 10 Travellers reporting that drug use was a problem in the community and a higher percentage of Travellers seek treatment than the majority population. In 2023 (2.68%) of people starting treatment were Travellers, over four times the national average.

In addition, and concerning the HSE have issued a number of warnings for tablet overdoses after Nitazene-type opioids and extra strong benzodiazepine counterfeit tablets were found to be in circulation. Tablets not obtained from GPs or by prescription can be affected.

Our videos can be found on our YouTube here and on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. We would really encourage you to take a look and share them widely amongst your networks:

Facebook:

Recovery is Possible for Roma – Czech

Recovery is Possible for Roma – Romanian

Recovery is Possible from Drugs

Think About Your Tablet Use

Don’t Let Shame Stop You From Recovering

Drug Services Are Confidential

There Is Light At The End Of The Tunnel

If you need help or support, speak to our Drug Alcohol & Addiction Programme, your local Traveller organisation, local drug & alcohol service, or visit http://drugs.ie where you can up to date information or you can also find a National map of drug, alcohol and family support services here https://www.drugsandalcohol.ie/services_map