Recovery Month aims to promote awareness and understanding around substance misuse including alcohol and drugs. Additionally, it seeks to champion and celebrate individuals from all walks of life who have managed to carry out a successful recovery.
On the 27th September Pavee Point will host an evening of discussion and celebration. Three speakers will get the discussion going, there will be a performance of the Traveller poem ‘Gloke’ and Traveller singer and songwriter Trish Reilly will perform.
