Relationship Abuse focus of Pavee Point 16 Days Event
Home > News > Relationship Abuse focus of Pavee Point 16 Days Event
Pavee Point’s Violence against Women (VAW) Programme marked the 16-Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence by hosting an event to raise awareness of relationship abuse. This event was for Travellers and also raised awareness on services and supports available in their local areas.
This event was done in partnership with Mary Hayes from Women’s Aid’s Too Into You Project.
Megan Connors, Traveller Women’s Awareness Worker on the Traveller DSGBV Project funded by Tusla Child and Family Agency said “it’s important to get the message out that domestic violence and abuse is never okay.
“Spaces like today are important to let victims-survivors know that there are services there that will listen, believe and support you.”
The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an international campaign starting on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and finishing on 10 December, Human Rights Day. Find out more about our work in this area here.
If you or someone you know is experiencing relationship abuse and/or sexual violence, there is help out there. If you are ever in an emergency, please ring
An Garda Síochána at 999. Women’s Aid: 1800 341 900 Dublin Rape Crisis Centre: 1800 77 8888 Local domestic violence services: https://www.safeireland.ie/get-help/where-to-find-help/ Young Pavees Mind Your Nuck: http://youngpavees.ie Text PAVEE to 50808
Share via:
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok