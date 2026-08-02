Remembering the Roma Genocide

Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre today marks Roma Genocide Memorial Day: remembering the Roma victims of the Holocaust persecuted and murdered by the Nazi regime simply for who they were. This day – 2 August – calls us to remember the particular night of 2–3 August 1944, when more than 3,000 Roma men, women and children were murdered at Auschwitz-Birkenau. Amid the atrocities of the Roma genocide — known as ‘O Porajmos’ or ‘the devouring’ — over 500,000 men, women, and children across Europe would be killed by the Nazis and their collaborators. We honour and give heed to the words of Mr Dumitru Miclescu: a survivor of the Roma genocide who died earlier this year. In an address given to the United Nations shortly before his death, he recalled the decades of suffering in those years after genocide: in communist Romania, in Germany during the 1990s, and in post-communist Romania after deportation from Germany.

“I saw my mother, my sister and two of my brothers die.

Only a few of us returned home and, when we did, we had nothing left.

No one helped us: return or recover. No one acknowledged our suffering.

Our homes; our land; our dignity. Everything was taken from us and nothing was given back.”

Dumitru spoke of the hate and racism that Roma faced as they arrived in Germany in 1992, of the Rostock pogrom and of the ongoing suffering of Roma people in Europe—bearing witness to the poverty, racism and violence many Roma communities still face.