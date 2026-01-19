Reminder: reduced cost applications to Central Applications Office (CAO) close tomorrow (Jan 20).

While the normal deadline for applications to the Central Applications Office (CAO) for September 2026 undergraduate college and university places closes on February 1st at 5 pm, the closing date for the reduced-cost application (€35) closes tomorrow: January 20th at 5 pm.

Normal online applications cost €50 and you can find further information on fees and closing dates here.

To help make the application process clearer for Traveller and Roma applicants, our Education Programme has put together a useful information booklet to help with applications to University and Higher education courses and programmes. The purpose of this information is to make the application process clearer and to signpost the main supports and access routes that may be available to you. Follow the link here: ‘Information on Applying to University/Higher Education’.

Before you apply to the CAO, Pavee Point’s Education Programme advises that you read the 2026 CAO Handbook carefully. If you, or someone you know, is thinking about returning or continuing in education, you should make sure you have a clear view of the many options, choices and supports available to you. Email education@pavee.ie for any additional information you might need.