Report on Fundamental Rights features Traveller health and accommodation
Fundamental rights and the rule of law in Ireland are the focus of a report published this week following on from a virtual visit to Ireland in 2021.
The report from the European Economic and Social Committee acknowledges that the pandemic disproportionately affected Roma and Travellers and exposed the difficulties in accessing health services and adequate housing.
To access full report see here – https://www.eesc.europa.eu/sites/default/files/files/frrl-report_ireland_en.pdf
