In the run up to the review of Ireland under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, Pavee Point with other Traveller organisations, has produced a joint alternative report on the human rights situation of Traveller and Roma children in Ireland. The review is due to take place in Geneva at the start of 2023.
The report highlights key issues facing Traveller and Roma children, including:
– the need for the Government to urgently finalise the review of the current National Traveller Roma Inclusion Strategy 2017–2021 and develop a successor for the Strategy with targets and budget lines to address the situation of Traveller and Roma children
– urgently implement the Programme for Government commitment to develop a National Traveller Education Strategy with targets to address the educational disadvantage experienced by Traveller children
– improve Roma children’s access to basic income and healthcare, including measures to ensure Roma children and parents can access the Child Benefit payment and medical cards
– address the housing and homeless crisis as well as the mental health crisis impacting Traveller and Roma children
The report was produced in advance of the 93rd Pre-session of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, due to take place at the end of September this year.
The pre- session will bring together Irish NGOs and children to brief the Committee of Ireland’s record on children’s rights.
The report was published jointly with National Traveller Women’s Forum, Minceirs Whiden, Donegal Traveller Project and Galway Traveller Movement. See full report below.
