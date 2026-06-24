‘As Cathaoirleach of the Joint Committee on Key Issues Affecting the Traveller Community, I am presenting this Report on Traveller Health and Mental Health with a deep sense of responsibility and urgency. The evidence laid before the Committee is stark, unambiguous, and profoundly troubling. It reveals a pattern of racism, discrimination, and systemic neglect that has left an entire ethnic community feeling abandoned within its own country. The findings speak to a pervasive lack of hope among Travellers – an erosion of trust that has taken root after generations of unequal treatment and unmet commitments.’

Pavee Point welcomes the publication today of the Report on Traveller Health and Mental Health by the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Key Issues Affecting the Traveller Community.

We commend the work of the Joint Committee for showing real political accountability in terms of Traveller healthcare provision.

The report makes clear the centrality of Primary Health Care Projects and Primary Health Care Workers to the delivery of quality healthcare provision for Travellers.

Further to this, and among its 69 recommendations, the report reiterates the need for an Ethnic Identifier for Travellers in order to more effectively address the significant health inequalities experienced by Travellers.

Read the full report here: ‘Joint Committee on Key Issues Affecting the Traveller Community: Report on Traveller Health’