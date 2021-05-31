Return to Learning Programme for Traveller health professionals
Congratulations to 11 Traveller Health Workers completed a Maynooth University/HSE and Pavee Point Return to Learning Programme. This group had to deal with difficult #COVID19 circumstances – and also deal with internet and technology issues in the last year. Their achievement was celebrated online with participants giving moving insights and and encouragement for further programmes in Traveller education.
