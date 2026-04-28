Roma Education Consultation: Your Voice Matters

On Tuesday (Apr 28), Pavee Point’s Education Programme hosted a consultation morning with members of the Roma community to exchange perspectives on education provision for the community.

This consultation focused on capturing Roma experiences in education and ensuring that Roma perspectives are meaningfully reflected in future policy and practice. It provided an opportunity to contribute to the co-development of targeted actions to support access, participation, and outcomes across all stages of education.

We were delighted also to welcome Mr Luke Donnelly from the Department of Education & Youth to yesterday’s consultation.

These discussions and consultations will inform the next Traveller and Roma Education Strategy Action Plan (2026–2028).