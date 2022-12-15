Home > News > Ronnie Fay – the Road Less Travelled
Today family, colleagues and friends of Ronnie Fay gathered at Farmleigh House in Dublin to pay heartfelt tribute to Ronnie’s work with Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre, the wider community sector and to human rights and equality work generally in Ireland over almost 40 years.
In opening the tributes at the event entitled ‘The Road Less Travelled’, Martin Collins, Co Director Pavee Point said Ronnie Fay was synonymous with Pavee Point. Martin spoke to a capacity crowd – in spite of the very frosty weather.
He highlighted Ronnie’s work for the recognition of Traveller ethnicity; in promoting the collection and analysis of data on ethnicity; in working for equal outcomes for Travellers in education; in working for a National Traveller & Roma Inclusion Strategy (NTRIS) with real potential and in working for the recently published National Traveller Health Action Plan.
Equality Minister Roderic O Gorman, TD recognised the immeasurable contribution Ronnie made across these areas not only on a national level but an EU, Council of Europe and UN level.
“Ronnie Fay was a passionate advocate for the most marginalised in Irish society, tackling injustice and speaking out against discrimination.
“The title “The Road less Travelled” is particularly apt for today’s event as Ronnie never hesitated going down that road, showing fierce courage and determination along the way, and to bring others with her,” said Minister O Gorman.
Playwright and poet Rosaleen McDonagh spoke of how
Ronnie was able to inspire and support people to reach their full potential and
recited her poem “I’m the Woman.'”
Other Travellers and Pavee Point staff paid emotional personal tributes to Ronnie – remembering her ability to bring people along with her, to challenge the status quo in a meaningful way, her keen sense of humour, her fantastic work ethic, her ability to multi-task and her complete commitment to her work.
Ronnie’s sister Oonagh Fay said Ronnie loved her work and loved her family and friends and worked so we could all be the best we can be.
Hughie Friel of Donegal Traveller Project said it was a privilege to have known and worked with Ronnie.
Maria Joyce of the National Traveller Women’s Forum
gave testament to Ronnie’s energy, commitment and clear analysis.
“We are all on the one road,” she said.
Rachel Doyle of Community Work Ireland (CWI)
praised Ronnie’s commitment to community development as an approach and her
ability to help guide the work and especially her inputs during COVID-19.
Gabi Muntean of Pavee Point’s Roma Programme recounted
the early days working with Ronnie and celebrating the decision in 2012 to
include ‘Roma’ in Pavee Point’s official name and reflect the work with the
Roma community in Ireland.
Looking Forward
Colleagues from a range of other sectors also attended
and spoke fondly of their admiration for Ronnie and the work she did. Concepta
de Brun, HSE also recounted how Ronnie
was able to seize opportunities for progressing the work and to build
connections with people.
Martina Queally of the HSE said Ronnie
inspired people to find solutions to issues and that the courage and commitment
she had left in all who knew her kept people going since her sad death in
January 2022.
Ronnie’s husband Philip Watt said that for Ronnie
‘the personal was political and the political was personal’ and recounted
first hand experiences he and Ronnie had of the discrimination and racism that
Travellers and Roma face.
Ronnie’s son Jonathan Fay Watt paid tribute to his mother’s honesty and enthusiasm saying that Ronnie sought to empower and challenge. He urged people to honour her legacy of working for social justice and equality.
In looking forward, the gathering highlighted key opportunities to continue Ronnie’s work to combat racism and discrimination against Travellers and Roma – including the development and implementation of a new National Traveller & Roma Inclusion Strategy, new Hate Crime and Hate Speech legislation, the implementation of the new National Traveller Health Action plan and the awaited National Action Plan Against Racism.
Anastasia Crickley, Chairperson, Pavee Point chaired the tributes section and managed to include also other voices not named on the programme. She concluded with the wish that as Ronnie did, we would all have the continued courage to lead and challenge people to go the direction needed to bridge the gap between where we are and where we need to be for realisation of Traveller and Roma rights and equality.
Traveller piper Mickey Dunne played at the event
and Nancy Collins sang the song ‘The Tinker’s Poitin’.
Today’s event was supported by the Department of An Taoiseach and the Department of Children,
Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.
Share via:
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok