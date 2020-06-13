Pavee Point very much welcomes the appointment of Traveller woman Rosaleen McDonagh as a commissioner to the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.
Rosaleen is a Traveller woman with a disability, playwright and IHREC Disability Advisory Committee member and will bring a wealth of experience and analysis to her work with the Commission.
Rosaleen was one of the founders of The Independent Living Movement. She has a Traveller feminist and disability analysis on gender issues.
Rosaleen worked on gender based violence for over ten years with Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre. “My work in Pavee Point gave me a tremendous understanding of criss cross issues as well as the intersectional corners to our lives,” said Rosaleen.
In the arts Rosaleen has called out racism both on and off the stage. She has continuously called for more diversity in the arts that goes beyond gender.
The other new commissioners to be appointed are:
- Jim Clarken, CEO of Oxfam Ireland
- Michael Finucane, Solicitor
- Adam Harris, CEO and founder of AsIAm
- Kathleen Lynch, Sociologist and former Professor of Equality Studies, UCD
- Lucy Michael, Sociologist, Ulster University
- Siobhán Mullally, Director of the Irish Centre for Human Rights, NUIG
- Ray Murphy, Irish Centre for Human Rights, NUIG