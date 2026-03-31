Save the Date: Annual National Traveller & Roma Men’s Health Day 2026

Join us for Traveller and Roma Men’s Health Day, our annual day of activity where Traveller and Roma men can get together and take positive action in relation to health.

Let’s look after ourselves and each other: one step at a time.

Anyone can participate in activities on the day, but registration is required for the football tournament. Teams will fill up fast so register soon to ensure a place!

June 16th from 10am – 2pm

15 Acres in the Phoenix Park

Food and refreshments provided

To register contact:

John Collins john.collins[a]pavee.ie

Michael Collins michael.collins[a]pavee.ie

01 878 0255

Traveller and Roma Men’s Health Day is an initiative of the Eastern Regional Traveller Health Network. It is coordinated by Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre. In 2025 we had a great response to the event with over 200 men taking part on the day.

See you there!