Save the Date! Pavee Glokes Hike Croagh Patrick

On Sunday April 12th, Pavee Point’s Men’s Health Programme marks International Traveller & Roma Day by taking to the slopes of Croagh Patrick.

Everyone is welcome! The group will meet at 11.30 on the Sunday and start-out at midday.

You should contact John or Michael on the Men’s Health team for any enquiries and further details: michael.collins[a]pavee.ie; john.collins[a]pavee.ie

The walk is the first of the year with the Men’s Health team: promoting health and well-being amongst Traveller men.

Looking forward to more in 2026!