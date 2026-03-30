Second annual meeting of the National Traveller and Roma Forum

Last Thursday, the National Traveller and Roma Forum came together for its second annual meeting in Dublin.

Hosted by National Traveller and Roma organisations and the Department of Children, Disability and Equality, the meeting was an opportunity for stakeholders to discuss progress regarding the implementation of the National Traveller Inclusion Strategy (NTRIS II) at local level, and to discuss new actions for the next NTRIS II Action Plan for the period 2027-2028.

Speaking at the event, the Minister for Children, Disability and Equality, Norma Foley, reaffirmed her Department’s commitment to Traveller and Roma inclusion across the key pilars of NTRIS II: “We have a shared commitment to better outcomes for Travellers and Roma in education, employment, and health, and we remain committed to working in partnership with Travellers and Rokma organisation to achieve these objectives.”