Senator Eileen Flynn Launches Traveller info video and leaflet on domestic violence
On 30th of June Senator Eileen Flynn will launch Pavee Point’s video and leaflet for Traveller women on Safety and Barring Orders. The launch is online.
The information outlines what steps to take and what supports are available if applying for a Safety or Barring order. Register here to attend the launch, hear speakers from Traveller organisations and from An Garda Síochána and to ask questions.