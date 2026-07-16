Slight increase in Traveller and Roma pupils sitting Leaving Certificate 2023/24

The numbers of Traveller and Roma students sitting the Leaving Certificate examinations 2023/24 show slight improvements on previous figures.

Figures released last week by the Department of Education and Youth, taken from students enrolling in school year 2018/19, show that the retention of Traveller pupils to Leaving Certificate increased to 28.9%: numbering some 205 pupils—the second-highest figure on record.

A significant increase in the number of Traveller pupils completing the Junior Cycle—jumping from 78.% to 93.5% (600 pupils to 656 pupils)—is understood by the introduction of the Junior Cycle Certificate of Completion (JCCC) instead of written examinations for the 2018/19 group (due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Previously, numbers had been rising more gradually: 64.4% in 2010 to 78.3% in 2017.

With high completion rates already, the number of Roma pupils completing the Junior Cycle showed a more modest increase compared Traveller pupils: rising from 86.8% to 93.1% and numbering 121 pupils.

Roma pupils sitting their Leaving Certificate increased by 5 points to 63% or 82 pupils. Proportionately, this shows a modest increase on figures from the previous Leaving Certificate group but a decrease in real terms: 89 pupils (58.9%) sat their Leaving Certificate the previous year.

709 Traveller pupils enrolled in post-primary education in 2018, falling from 766 pupils the previous year. 130 Roma pupils entered the first year of post-primary education in 2018, a decrease of 21 from the previous group.

Last week’s figures from the Department of Education show that significant structural barriers remain for young Travellers and Roma at post-primary level that contintue to undermine educational participation and completion. The figures again highlight the need for continued implementation of the Traveller and Roma Education Strategy (TRES).

Read the full summary here: Retention rates of pupils in second-level schools: Entry cohort 2018