Solidarity and Condolences on the Death of George Floyd
Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre stands in solidarity with all who are outraged by the death of George Floyd. In particular, we want to express our condolences and solidarity with his family, to members of his community in Minneapolis, Minnesota and to all who assert, as we do, that Black Lives Matter.
“This should never have happened,” said Martin Collins, Pavee Point Co Director, “And I believe it’s very important for me and members of my community to stand with all who experience racism and in particular, at this point in time, with the African American community in Minnesota and throughout the USA as they struggle to gain rights, equality and justice.
“As a Traveller I know racism and what the denial of racism can mean over generations and centuries. Racism is not just individual it is also structural.”
