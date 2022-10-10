Solidarity at Galway Protest Against Racist Statements
Galway Traveller Movement and allies protested this week at unacceptable anti-Traveller comments were from Fianna Fáil Cllr. Michael Crowe on the Galway Bay FM on the morning of the 26th of September. GTM are calling for Cllr Crowe to be suspended pending a full investigation by Fianna Fáil.
Pavee Point salutes and stands in solidarity with Galway Traveller Movement as you call for Traveller homes now and an end to the discrimination and racism which Travellers everywhere experience daily. The immediate Galway accommodation issues which Council of Europe visitors had the chance to see when visiting last month demand an immediate response.
The discriminatory remarks have to stop now.We know only too well also that racism is not a new experience for Travellers or for other minority ethnic groups. The systemic racism which is embedded in our systems will take time to root out. Your call marks the immediate urgency of this for all. It echoes our demand that the state, politicians and officials at every level fulfil Ireland’s national and international obligations to end racism in all its forms and uphold human rights.
