Solidarity with women and children in mother and baby homes – including Travellers
Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre stands in solidarity with women and children who endured suffering and oppression in mother and baby homes.
In particular we recognise Traveller women and children who experienced the additional aspects of racism in mother and baby and county homes. We salute the courage of survivors in speaking up for the truth and demands for justice.
This dark aspect of Irish history shows the importance of achieving full human rights and equality in our society.
One Traveller woman spoke to the Irish Times about her experience – read here
Also Catherine Coffey O Brien on Two Norries Podcast:
