On behalf of a coalition of Traveller and Roma organisations, Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre will be in Geneva this week for the review of Ireland by the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child. Ireland’s implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child will be assessed by the Committee during the 92nd Session of the Committee.
“We are raising issues that have serious impacts for Traveller and Roma children,” said Pavee Point Chairperson, Anastasia Crickley. “Among these concerns is the impact of the accommodation and homelessness crisis on Traveller children; poor outcomes for Traveller children in education; the development and implementation of a new National Traveller & Roma Inclusion Strategy and the inclusion of anti-Traveller and anti-Roma discrimination in a new National Action Plan Against Racism.”
Traveller Accommodation Crisis
Substandard accommodation conditions, lack of access to electricity, running water, sewage facilities amongst others continue to be issues on Traveller specific accommodation sites. Overcrowding on both sites and among Travellers living in houses is also an issue.
“These are terrible conditions for children to be brought up in,” said Mary Brigid Collins who is attending at Geneva and who co-ordinates Primary Health Care Project at Pavee Point.
The State has established a Programme Implementation Board to progress recommendations by an Independent Expert Group on Traveller Accommodation. However, only 6 of the 32 recommendations have been completed and there are no timelines or supports identified for progressing the recommendations.
The Traveller accommodation crisis was further highlighted in a 2021 investigation of a local authority run Traveller halting site by Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO). The investigation found a number of serious issues, including inadequate sanitation, extreme overcrowding, persistent rodent infestations, inadequate heating systems, unsafe electrical works and a high rate of childhood illness caused by the living conditions.
The investigation found that the Local Authority failed to consider the best interests of the children and did not meet their obligations in relation to Traveller accommodation provision
Traveller Education
Pavee Point remains concerned about government postponements in the development of a Traveller Education Strategy. This was a commitment in the current Programme for Government but remains an urgent and outstanding priority.
Experiences of exclusion, racism and identity-based bullying of Traveller and Roma children in schools, and the use of ‘reduced timetables’ (Traveller children placed on reduced hours/days during school days but are marked as ‘present) remain significant concerns along with significant gaps in educational outcomes:
- 33% of Travellers are enrolled in upper secondary education in comparison with over 90% of the State population in the same age band
- only 20% of Travellers aged 20-24-years have completed upper secondary education
- 60% of Travellers do not have access to the internet, in comparison with 18% of people in the general population creating significant difficulties with the use of digital technologies in teaching and learning