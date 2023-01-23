On behalf of a coalition of Traveller and Roma organisations, Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre will be in Geneva this week for the review of Ireland by the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child. Ireland’s implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child will be assessed by the Committee during the 92nd Session of the Committee.

Statement from Minceirs Whiden, Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre, Donegal Traveller Project, National Traveller Women’s Forum and Galway Traveller Movement.

“We are raising issues that have serious impacts for Traveller and Roma children,” said Pavee Point Chairperson, Anastasia Crickley.  “Among these concerns is the impact of the accommodation and homelessness crisis on Traveller children;  poor outcomes for Traveller children in education; the development and implementation of a new National Traveller & Roma Inclusion Strategy and the inclusion of anti-Traveller and anti-Roma discrimination in a new National Action Plan Against Racism.”

Bridget Winters, Gabi Muntean, Anastasia Crickley, Geraldine McDonnell, Mary Brigid Collins, Bridgie Nevin and Doireann Crosson at the UN offices in Geneva to advocate on the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Traveller Accommodation Crisis

Substandard accommodation conditions, lack of access to electricity, running water, sewage facilities amongst others continue to be issues on Traveller specific accommodation sites. Overcrowding on both sites and among Travellers living in houses is also an issue.   

“These are terrible conditions for children to be brought up in,” said Mary Brigid Collins who is attending at Geneva and who co-ordinates Primary Health Care Project at Pavee Point.     

The State has established a Programme Implementation Board to progress recommendations by an Independent Expert Group on Traveller Accommodation. However, only 6 of the 32 recommendations have been completed and there are no timelines or supports identified for progressing the recommendations.

Visit of ECRI, European Committee against Racism & Intolerance, Finglas 2018/ ©Photo by Derek Speirs

The Traveller accommodation crisis was further highlighted in a 2021 investigation of a local authority run Traveller halting site by Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO).  The investigation found a number of serious issues, including inadequate sanitation, extreme overcrowding, persistent rodent infestations, inadequate heating systems, unsafe electrical works and a high rate of childhood illness caused by the living conditions. 

The investigation found that the Local Authority failed to consider the best interests of the children and did not meet their obligations in relation to Traveller accommodation provision  

Traveller Education 

Pavee Point remains concerned about government postponements in the development of a Traveller Education Strategy.  This was a commitment in the current Programme for Government but remains an urgent and outstanding priority. 

Experiences of exclusion, racism and identity-based bullying of Traveller and Roma children in schools, and the use of ‘reduced timetables’ (Traveller children placed on reduced hours/days during school days but are marked as ‘present) remain significant concerns along with significant gaps in educational outcomes: 

  • 33% of Travellers are enrolled in upper secondary education in comparison with over 90% of the State population in the same age band 
  • only 20% of Travellers aged 20-24-years have completed upper secondary education 
  • 60% of Travellers do not have access to the internet, in comparison with 18% of people in the general population creating significant difficulties with the use of digital technologies in teaching and learning

“We need immediate targets at second level to transform this educational disadvantage, and our Government to urgently deliver on the development and implementation of the Traveller Education Strategy,” said Laura Pohjolainen of Pavee Point’s Education Programme. 

Roma Access to Social Protection

Also of grave concern is the ability of a significant percentage of Roma families to access social protection.  “Certain social welfare decisions do not place the ‘best interest of the child’ as a primary consideration,” said Gabi Muntean of Pavee Point’s Roma Programme. 

The State’s application of the European Directive 2004/38 through the Habitual Residence Condition policy has a discriminatory impact on the ability of many Roma to access social protection.  Sometimes this can be the case even after having lived in the country for several years. 

“The Habitual Residence Condition excludes many Roma children from receiving Child Benefit,” said Ms. Muntean.  “Nearly 1 in 2 Roma households with children are not successful in their application for social protection payments and are not receiving Child Benefit payment and other social supports.  Child benefit needs to be made a truly universal payment.”

Ukrainian Roma Refugees

Pavee Point has logged 11 cases involving Ukrainian Roma families being refused Temporary Protection on arrival in Ireland. With our direct support, 6 of these refusals were successfully reversed and Temporary Protection was granted. The most recent case required legal intervention from the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.

In the other 5 cases, families left the country or contact with the family was lost. A number of families had to stay in Dublin Airport for a number of days. Families (all with very young children and babies) were forced to sleep on floors or benches, without any humanitarian support. 

“We are concerned that the barriers now facing Ukrainian Roma families are repeating the patterns of existing exclusion experienced by the wider Roma community in Ireland,” said Gabi Muntean of Pavee Point’s Roma Programme.  “It is important that Ukrainian Roma refugees have equal access to and outcomes from these supports under the Temporary Protection Directive and the State’s legal obligations as outlined in the Irish Human Rights and Equality Act 2014.

See links for Pavee Point's full Alternative Report and Update to the Committee. 