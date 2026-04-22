Stall, Pause & Use Your Nuck #2: Social Determinants of Health

The second in our series of infographics — ‘Stall, Pause and Use your Nuck’ — explores the social determinants of health for Travellers: factors outside the healthcare system that influence the health outcomes of Travellers.

‘Stall, Pause and Use your Nuck’ is developed by the Eastern Region Traveller Health Unit Maternal & Child Health Subgroup, and is used for anti-racism and discrimination training aimed at staff working across health services.

Each month, we explore a different theme, sharing key information about the Traveller Community and their health, to reduce inequalities and address barriers Travellers may face when accessing healthcare services.

In Cant, the language used by the Traveller Community, ‘Stall’ means ‘Stop’, and Nuck means ‘Head’, i.e, ‘Stop, Pause and Use your Head’.

Download: Stall Pause & Use Your Nuck – Social Determinants of Health