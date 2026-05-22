Stall, Pause & Use Your Nuck #3: Primary Health Care for Travellers Projects (PHCTPs)

The third in our series of infographics — ‘Stall, Pause and Use your Nuck’ — explores the work of Primary Health Care for Travellers Projects (PHCTPs): looking at the history and mission of PHCTPs.

‘Stall, Pause and Use your Nuck’ is developed by the Eastern Region Traveller Health Unit Maternal & Child Health Subgroup, and is used for anti-racism and discrimination training aimed at staff working across health services.

Each month, we explore a different theme, sharing key information about the Traveller Community and their health, to reduce inequalities and address barriers Travellers may face when accessing healthcare services.

In Cant, the language used by the Traveller Community, ‘Stall’ means ‘Stop’, and Nuck means ‘Head’, i.e, ‘Stop, Pause and Use your Head’.

Download: Stall Pause & Use Your Nuck – Primary Health Care for Travellers Projects (PHCTPs)