On Saturday afternoon in Dublin, Pavee Point celebrated Pride, as we have done for decades, standing in solidarity with LGBTQ+ communities.

Pride is both a celebration and a protest. It celebrates the strength, resilience and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community, while recognising that equality, inclusion and rights are still not a reality for all, including LGBTQ+ Travellers and Roma.

We remain committed to challenging homophobia, racism, discrimination and exclusion in all their forms, and to supporting a society where everyone is treated with dignity, respect and equality.

This Pride Month, we encourage young Travellers, their families and supporters to explore our Mind Your Nuck website, which includes information, advice and supports for LGBTQ+ young Travellers, alongside resources to promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

https://youngpavees.ie/being-lgbtq/

Happy Pride from everyone at Pavee Point.