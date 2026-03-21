STATEMENT: International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2026

On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 2026, we stand at a critical moment in the fight for equality and human dignity in Ireland and across Europe.

This year’s global theme for March 21 — ‘Mobilising Political Will’ — is one that resonates: as we confront the rise of far-right mobilisations on our streets and within the halls of power, and as the country looks to July when Ireland assumes the Presidency of the Council of the European Union

A regressive and insular politics gains ground in our society. Now, more than ever, we must remain vigilant against and resistant to these racist, ethno-centric, and white supremacist groups and individuals that seek to divide our communities.

Despite these challenges, we do observe positive developments that might offer a roadmap for change. The publication of the EU Anti-Racism Strategy 2026-2030 in January marks a positive step for Travellers and Roma across the continent: providing a framework for combatting racism and discrimination at both individual and insitutional levels.

While the National Action Plan Against Racism (NAPAR) 2023-2027 marks an important tool for promoting the inclusion of Travellers and Roma, the meaningful mainstreaming of anti-racism measures across all Government Departments and policies has been slow.

Our interests in this coming year are focussed on action. We look forward to the continued implementation and operationalisation of the Criminal Justice (Hate Offences) Act 2024: delivering enhanced criminal justice training on anti-racism, strengthening supports for victims of hate offences, and implementing public awareness initiative around racism and hate offences.

We call on the Irish Government to return to the table with regards to the Prohibition of the Incitement to Hatred Act 1989. Policy without protection is insufficient, and the implementation of robust hate speech laws that protect Travellers, Roma, and other minority ethnic groups is essential.

Today, we think of individuals and groups — Travellers, Roma, migrants, and other marginalised groups — who are victims of racial discrimination; we commit again to the ongoing societal and institutional work required to dismantle systems of discrimination and oppression.

#FightRacism #IDERD2026 #RomaEquality #TravellerRights #EndHateSpeech