All in Pavee Point are horrified by the brutal attack on children and their carer in Dublin yesterday outside a school close to our base. Our prayers and thoughts are with them and their families and the whole school community.
We are horrified by the violence which followed fuelled by the far right in pursuit of a racist agenda. We stand in solidarity with all who fear and have experienced racism at this time. We are particularly conscious of anti- Roma racism and the fear Roma around the country now feel.
We call for a return to respect for human beings and human rights for all.
