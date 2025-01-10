Statement on Spotlight Report on Roma (Jan 2025)

The Government has published a report highlighting the recent Census (2022) statistics on Roma in Ireland. Since 1993, Pavee Point has advocated for the collection of disaggregated data on the basis of ethnicity, inclusive of Travellers and Roma, within a human rights framework. We were successful in ensuring that ethnicity (inclusive of Travellers and Roma) was included in our national census. In 2022, Roma were explicitly included for the first time in the Census, with figures estimating that there are over 16,000 Roma living in Ireland.

As is stated in the report, the data gathered needs to be considered with caution, as it likely underrepresents the true extent of the issues faced by the community. We know, as the national Traveller and Roma rights organisation, that Roma are one of the most marginalised groups in Europe, including Ireland, facing systemic racism and discrimination, as well as, significant barriers accessing social protections, housing, healthcare, and fair and decent employment. We also know that language and literacy barriers are key issues faced by the community.

The increased disclosure rates amongst Travellers are attributed to the persistent efforts of Pavee Point and local Traveller organisations in their promotion of voluntary self-identification within the community. Pavee Point continues to work closely with the CSO to support the collection of data in the census and encourage self-identification among Travellers and Roma. We know that this work takes time. We saw through positive action and our partnership approach, there was a 38% increase in Traveller enumeration between Census 2006 and Census 2016

The report also refers to the findings of the Department’s research on peoples’ attitudes towards Travellers and Roma. This highlights the pervasive anti-Roma racism that exists, with just over half (53 per cent) surveyed comfortable living next door to a member of the Roma community.