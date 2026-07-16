Statement on Women’s Health Action Plan 2026-2027 [Phase 3]

While Pavee Point welcomes last week’s publication of the Women’s Health Action Plan 2026-2027, and its references to diversity, we are underwhelmed by the lack of concrete commitments to Traveller and Roma women, and women from migrant and marginalised groups.

Of the nine actions outlined by the plan, only two contain references to the health needs of Traveller and Roma women. ‘Action 6D’, which addresses Traveller women experiencing homelessness, does not represent any sort of new or targeted commitment; it is an action that already falls under existing HSE service provision. ‘Action 6G’ refers to the Roma Health Action Plan and, while welcome, is the sole mention of Roma women’s health needs in the plan.

The complete absence of any reference to racism and discrimination—and the tackling of such in the health services—is of utmost concern. The role that racism and discrimination play in driving poor health outcomes among Traveller, Roma and other minority ethnic women is well documented (1,2).

While we embrace and continue to eagerly engage in consultation sessions that foreground listening to women—and community-led approaches to health—it is necessary that the Department of Health translate what they have heard into concrete and tangible action.

Read the full report here: Women’s Health Action Plan 2026-2027