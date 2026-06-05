Study on prevalence of neurodiversity among those accessing addiction services

Pavee Point was pleased to attend the recent launch of a study commissioned by CityWide Drugs Crisis Campaign looking at correlations between substance use and neurodiversity.

Among the main conclusions from the study – headed by researchers from the School of Nursing & Midwifery in TCD – include the finding that 1 in 5 people who use substances if assessed will have symptoms of ADHD.

The survey of 288 individuals also found a statistical difference between the heterosexual and LGBTQI+ groups, with the prevalence of ADHD (64%) and ASD (57%) higher among the LGBTQI+ group.

The study makes five principal recommendations:

A gender, sexuality, and drugs of choice lens should be applied to ADHD awareness;

Service process and practice should be modified to ensure culturally informed communication and non-stigmatising, strengths-based service;

Training should be expanded to include a whole service approach to immediate long-term sustainable neurodiversity education;

Services providing appropriate assessment, screenings and interventions for people with ADHD, reflective of the HSE’s model of care, should be rolled out with expediency;

Department of Health and relevant bodies should disseminate Irish evidence and international consensus statements to ensure human rights and evidence-based approaches for treatment.

The study further advises that dissemination of best practice is urgently required if healthcare practitioners and related services are to uphold human rights-based approaches for both people who use services and people who provide them.

Access the full study here: https://www.drugsandalcohol.ie/42763/1/citywides_substance_use_and_neurodiversity_report__comiskey_et_al_final_report_002.pdf

Pictured above: John-Paul Collins ( Community Development Worker at Pavee Point) & Collette O’Regan (LGBT Ireland Training and Advocacy Manager)