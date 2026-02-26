Submission on PHCTPs to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Key Issues affecting the Traveller Community

Today, Ann Friel, Primary Healthcare Coordinator at Donegal Travellers Project and Mary Nevin, Community Health Worker with Longford Traveller Primary Health Care Project addressed the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Key Issues affecting the Traveller Community on the importance of supporting the current Primary Health Care for Travellers Projects (PHCTPs). The PHCTPs are the cornerstone of a health care model which was developed by Pavee Point and has been recognised by the World Health Organisation. These projects, and the Traveller Community Health Workers employed by them, play a vital role in addressing health inequalities linked to social determinants such as poverty, homelessness or inadequate accommodation, racism and discrimination.

Addressing the Committee, Ann Friel and Mary Nevin called for the implementation of recommendations from the National Review of Primary Health Care for Travellers Projects, just published by the Health Service Executive and Department of Health. This would include proper pay, sustainable funding, workforce development and stronger action to tackle racism in the health care system to improve Traveller health outcomes.

Read their contributions here: Ann Friel – Witness Statement; Mary Nevin – Witness Statement

Read the Review of the Primary Health Care for Travellers Projects