The All-Ireland Traveller Health Study (2010) reported that 66.3% of Travellers considered illicit drugs to be a problem within the community.
Since then drug use, once a taboo has now become a widespread problem described by a Traveller community drug worker at the Citizens Assembly as a “pandemic of substance misuse” affecting many Traveller families.
Our submission to the Assembly describes some of the current challenges and emerging issues for Travellers and Roma in relation to drug use and makes recommendations:
- Fully implement the National Traveller Health Action Plan, with increased multi annual
funding for Traveller organisations to support targeted measures related to substance
misuse and addiction.
- Prioritise and mainstream Traveller/Roma health inequalities (including addiction) within the
Department of Health and across the HSE into existing and forthcoming health policy and
service developments.
- Provide a health-led response to addiction that is culturally appropriate and addresses
health needs of Travellers, including decriminalisation for personal use on all occasions.
- Ensure a proactive community-based policing response to drug dealing in partnership with
Traveller organisations and the Traveller community.
- Provide anti-racism training (inclusive of anti-Traveller and anti-Roma racism) to all relevant
agencies.
- Implement ethnic equality monitoring, including use of a standardised ethnic identifier)
across all relevant data sets for addiction.