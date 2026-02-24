Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre welcomes the opportunity to contribute to the deliberations of the Joint Committee on Health on the review of the National Maternity Strategy 2016–2026 and the development of its successor framework in Ireland. While some progress has been made in maternity care reform, persistent and well-documented inequalities in maternal health access, outcomes and experiences remain.

As a basic human right, all women have the right to non-discriminatory and equal access to maternal and reproductive health throughout their lives. Our submission draws on our policy, research and advocacy work to set out priority areas and measures needed within the next iteration of the Strategy to deliver meaningful and lasting change for Traveller and Roma women and infants.

Read the full submission here: Submission to the Joint Committee on Health on the Review of the National Maternity Strategy 2016–2026 [Feb 2026]