Successful applicants for Travellers Wellbeing Through Creativity announced

Earlier this month the successful applicants to the Traveller Wellbeing Through Creativity programme were announced by Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor TD.

In total ten applicants from the around the country were selected for the scheme, with projects ranging from well-being through inclusive creative practices, equine-assisted learning, a child-led visual arts programme, copper art with mental health support, and a ‘Sew and Grow’ workshop (to name just a few!).

Those successful applicants had the opportunity to talk about their projects in the National Museum of Ireland and the benefits such creative pursuits can have on mental health a well-being.

A full list of the successful applicants can be viewed here: https://twtc.ie/

View Department of Health press release: Minister Murnane O’Connor awards ten Traveller Wellbeing Through Creativity projects with €136,678 in funding