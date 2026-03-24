Support for Scarlett Faulkner

We at Pavee Point send our deepest support to Scarlett Faulkner and her family following the abhorrent assault she suffered in Co Tipperary on Saturday evening. We hope that she makes a full recovery from this unspeakable attack.

We understand that this is a live investigation and we would absolutely encourage, and ask, that anyone with any information about the assailants to come forward to An Garda Síochána.

Such appalling acts of violence towards women, including Traveller and Roma women, should not be tolerated and those responsible held accountable for their actions.